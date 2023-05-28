Kern County Board of Supervisors Votes – No Favors for Residents regarding SB 1383 Compliance
On Tuesday, May 23 we saw a long and contentious Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting regarding the state’s SB 1383 compliance, mandatory garbage collection, and increased garbage collection fees.
The county’s Public Works Department kept pointing the finger at the state, insisting that the state was making residents comply with unrealistic regulations. As always, it is best to read the state’s regulations and confirm what the county is promoting.
Item 1: SB 1383 provides exemptions for census tTracts with less than 75 residents per square mile, cities with a population of less than 7,500 people, and communities above 4,500 feet in elevation. This affects Maricopa, Bear Valley Springs and Frazier Park based on population or elevation, and Buttonwillow, Glennville, Lebec, Lost Hills and Stallion Springs based on census tract standards.
Item 2: By combining four Universal Collection Areas in western Kern County into one big UCA, the county has done a huge disservice to small communities and has made it much harder for them to mount an effective protest. Particularly since the Buttonwillow and Lost Hills UCAs qualify for an exemption!
The county has just passed huge garbage collection rate increases (63.4% in Western Kern UCA) without using exemptions provided by the state and has made it harder for communities to protest. This is a huge disservice to county residents, particularly those on a fixed or limited income. The exemptions are there … use them!
— Kayleigh Lewandowski, Bakersfield