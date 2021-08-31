September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Many people tell themselves that this is not a concern for them, it will never happen to me or people I care about. But let me ask, "What does the typical suicidal person look like?" Me and you! You don't have to have a mental illness to die by suicide. Suicide does not discriminate. I've worked with hundreds of families who have lost loved ones to suicide and they are no different than anyone of us. But there is help and hope.
Suicide can be prevented in many cases. How? Become suicide aware, learn the warning signs, talk to your family and friends about suicide awareness, and ask about suicide if you think someone is at risk, that question can save lives. You are not alone. If someone says yes, call the Kern BHRS Crisis Hotline 24/7. (800-991-5272) They will assist you in getting help for this person.
You can be trained in suicide awareness for free through KERN BHRS. Call 661-868-1719.
Also, please support those who have lost loved ones to suicide and support preventing suicide in Kern County. Come out Sept. 11, at The Park at River Walk, 9 a.m. for the 7th annual Stomp Out Suicide Walk, presented by Save A Life Today and Bakersfield American Indian Health Project.
Suicide prevention is everyone's business. #Bthe1To (Save A Life).
— ELLEN J. Eggert, Bakersfield