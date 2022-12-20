To say I am stunned and significantly disappointed in the county Board of Supervisors' backing of placing a "tiny home village" for homeless, drug-addicted street people on a heretofore vacant lot between Teen Challenge for women only and the Rasmussen Senior Center on East Roberts Lane would be a gross understatement.
It is reminiscent of an old Larsen cartoon with the caption reading "trouble brewing." Vulnerable women on one side and vulnerable elderly on the other with the river bottom (full of "homeless" street bums) to the rear seems to me a recipe for disaster. And if this isn't enough, it's going to cost we the taxpayers $5.4 million!