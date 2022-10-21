It is disheartening that with year-over-year inflation at over 8 percent; people choosing between feeding their children or buying gasoline, which is about $6 per gallon; the president talking about nuclear war; the Secretary of State talking about the imminent Chinese invasion of Taiwan; crime out of control; young people not joining the woke military; open borders; and ... any person could think the fact that a woman in Mississippi has to cross state lines to get an abortion is the biggest problem facing this country.
All too many of the people with whom I have spoken are of the impression that the Supreme Court outlawed abortion in the United States. There is no sentiment in California to change current abortion law in the state; however, the Legislature has chosen to perpetuate the fallacy that the California law is threatened by putting a proposition on the ballot to put abortion rights in the state Constitution.