It appears the city of Wasco is looking to end its contract with the Kern County Sheriff's Office for services, and for those who believe the one-cent sales tax increase will fill the vacancies at the Sheriff’s Office, I would like to talk to you about selling you some beachfront property in Death Valley.
I question why no official inquiry has been conducted to determine why there were 413 vacancies within the Sheriff’s Office. Last year, about 100 more deputies left, an average of about 8.3 deputies per month. I find this alarming. Believe me, that money is not the reason for the departures. Let me help educate you. It's the lack of leadership. No one wants to stay around a toxic environment where there is neither equality nor an opportunity for growth and cruel vindictiveness. Go ahead and support the one-cent sales tax rather than learn the truth; this will only result in a well-funded ghost town department.