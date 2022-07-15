It has been reported that a Chinese gas giant has purchased millions of gallons of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and that Hunter Biden is a part-owner and investor.
Reuters reported on July 6, citing customer data, that the White House has authorized the sale of millions of gallons of oil to the communist Chinese Party. This oil was promised to the American public but it’s not all going to bring the gas prices down.
Some reports say this started back in April of this year, but it has been verified that oil has been shipped. Somehow, the Chinese gas giant, in whom Hunter Biden is a part-owner and investor, is the recipient of some of the best crude oil in the world. What in the hell is going on?
The president of The United States has said many times, on TV, that he is releasing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help us with the high cost of gas and this crisis is a national emergency. What part of China is our national emergency?
— Bill Durmont, Bakersfield