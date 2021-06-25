Water is a topic of utmost importance in our desert community. Now, more than ever, in this prolonged drought.
I’d like to address who I think is the largest water-waster in Bakersfield, and that’s the city of Bakersfield, itself.
I’m not referring to cooling parks or public swimming pools although, in a worst-case scenario, empty swimming pools may play an important part in future water conservation.
Drive down any street in town that has a center median and almost all of them will have grass, trees and/or shrubbery. Watering them with sprinklers is such a waste. Take into account the runoff, cascading across the roads themselves and we have a serious problem of wasting water. Not only in the medians, but one must consider the damage the water does to the blacktop. Have you ever wondered how those potholes start? It’s not from our copious amounts of rain.
In years past, I’ve sent letters to our City Council addressing this waste, even offering sensible, union friendly solutions would take up too much space here. Little or no changes have been made. Most medians are still mowed, trimmed and watered. Then the trimmings are blown into the streets. Crazy.
If you’ve ever been in Albuquerque or Santa Fe, New Mexico, you know their medians are attractive, desert-friendly plants and shrubs and local businesses maintain them.
Take out the grass and put in plants with water-saving bubblers, conserving water and the roadway at the same time.
— Steve Bass, Bakersfield