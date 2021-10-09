Regarding the article on the Kern High School District board meeting (Oct. 6): My advice to the attendees — stop wasting the board's time.
Don't like the masking rule? Too bad — the district is obligated to follow it. If you're attending to complain — stop wasting the board's time.
Frustrated with state-mandated anti-bullying rules because they now include LGBTQ students? Tough — no one should be bullied. Stop wasting the board's time.
To those who would suggest that the district surrender funding in order to avoid state law — that's as irrational as saying speeding is OK if you're willing to pay the ticket. Wrong — it's against the law and so is not following state rules. Stop wasting the board's time.
To the poor souls who think the schools are pressuring their children into getting vaccinated — what are you going to do when your children are pressured to do drugs or worse? Perhaps you could better spend your time instilling a sense of self-respect and confidence in your children so they grow into adults who will be able to deal with life's real pressures. Stop wasting the board's time.
If your only goal is to tell the board that they're "failures at their job" or "irrelevant" or that they "don't care" — stop wasting their time. And, for Pete's sake, get a life.
To those who have something on-topic and constructive to say — please attend these meetings. I'm sure the board would appreciate hearing from you. The rest — find another hobby.
— Joseph Santa Cruz, Bakersfield