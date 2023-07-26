For months, one lone senator, college football coach Tommy Tuberville, whose state represents less then two 2% of the United States population, who never served in uniform himself, has held hostage hundreds of military assignments, just to force his MAGA social agenda on women in the ranks. F
This has frozen all promotions from top military posts to the chair of the joint of chiefs of staff unless our military changes to his demands. Coach / Sen. Tuberville is playing politics with our military. He disagrees with the Department of Defense’s benefits package for our active duty service members and their families.