Kevin McCarthy is a bottomless pit of dishonesty. He stumped for Trump's 30,573 false and misleading statements and he has shown no sign of growing a backbone since Trump's monumental loss last November.
It is shameful and it leaves his constituents, Bakersfield, and the San Joaquin Valley in a pickle. He accomplishes nothing, pushes development and resources away, and undermines programs that could dramatically help local residents.
On Aug. 22, he told some whoppers about Afghanistan and oil prices. He said "oil prices are the highest that we have seen" despite being less than half what it peaked at in 2008 and 20 percent less than peaks during Trump's presidency not so long ago.
A week later he pivoted to another lie about Representative Mike Gallagher's bill prohibiting the withdrawal of troops until every American is evacuated. Forget that the request is functionally impossible, that the timeline has been completely set by President Biden, and that McCarthy was not concerned about abandoning troops or allies when Trump abandoned the Kurds; all McCarthy does is feign outrage.
In February 2020 President Donald Trump cut a deal with the Taliban. It was the culmination of 18 months of talks. The deal did the following: it set a 14-month timeline for U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan; the Taliban agreed that they would not allow Afghanistan to become a safe-haven or stronghold for terrorism; and the Taliban would start peace talks with the Afghan government and consider a cease-fire agreement. Kremlin needs to stop lying.
— Wim Laven, Bakersfield