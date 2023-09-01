I take great exception to the narrow-minded stance of letter-writer Raymond Reed in the Aug. 30 edition. I am a Democrat, and a liberal. But I also am a Christian, and a church member who actively serves within my church. I am incredibly tired of fanatics saying that anyone who is a liberal is either God-hating or a complete non-believer.
I am also tired of having to remind people that Jesus was a pacifist, hung out with criminals and the “unclean,” was homeless, and preached love for ALL. He probably would be extremely upset with those who profess to follow Him but don’t actually do it. Because He can’t possibly have meant we should love and accept anyone who is different or “lesser than.” No. We should shun the homeless, step all over the LGBTQ+ community, ignore caring for where we live, and silence anyone who isn’t part of the elite, sanitized group we have concocted for ourselves.