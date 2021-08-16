In response to Richard Nuckles' commentary ("What happened on Jan. 6"), please stop with the nonsense. He has no way of confirming what President Trump did or what Nancy Pelosi failed to do. The fact remains that Pelosi has no control of the National Guard. No more than Mitch McConnell.
The letter writer is simply repeating talking points from the entertainment division of Fox News, Newsmax or AON. Pick one. Pelosi's guy won the election; therefore, any logical person would have to think, why in the world would she want to disrupt the confirmation proceedings?
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield