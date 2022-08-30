I get a kick out of how stupid and ignorant the American public is to listen to these green new deal morons. If anyone had enough sense to look in a history book, they might find out that before the Civil War, Capt. Winfield Scott left Los Angeles and endured temperatures in the 120- degree heat crossing the desert to go fight in the Civil War at Richmond, Va., a distance of more than 2,000 miles in 1861.
Not too many automobiles in those days, and by the way, one of the worst snowstorms ever recorded was the great blizzard of 1888 which paralyzed the East Coast, and also one of the worst hurricanes ever recorded was in Galveston, Texas, in 1900 and it was estimated more than between 6,000 to 12,000 people died.