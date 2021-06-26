I am in total amazement and disappointed with Bishop Brennan of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno, who appears to have directed and threatened former Monsignor Craig Harrison. In a threatening manner, the bishop wants Craig Harrison to stop his counseling service and involvement in a non-profit program.
Although not perfect, I believe we have the best legal system in the world. I have not read or heard of any credible evidence or information supporting any allegations of sexual misconduct by Craig Harrison. Being a retired law enforcement officer, I would promote he be held accountable if there was evidence to support it.
What I have seen is Craig Harrison raise the spirits of people, obtain substantial funds for the church, and provide important advice and spiritual guidance to many. It gives me the impression Bishop Brennan, and those behind this attack, are not allowing Craig Harrison his due process. They should remember he is innocent until proven guilty.
Shame on you Bishop Brennan. It’s time Bishop Brennan and those behind this attack of Craig Harrison to put this behind them and push forward for the betterment of the church.
— J.R. Rodriguez, Bakersfield