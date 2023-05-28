On this Memorial Day, think of all the people who gave their lives for freedom and democracy and all we have to offer them are two old, corrupt, incompetent people. Joe Biden and Donald Trump. A great reason to have term limits for congressmen and age restrictions for running for president.
If Americans want to get rid of gangs, reinstate the draft. After all, we will be at war with China soon. Too many Americans take their freedoms for granted, especially young people. I guess it will take a hypersonic missile down your chimney to wake Americans up.