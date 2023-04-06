Let’s stop sugarcoating the current state of education in Kern County. Many of our friends and neighbors work diligently in schools. We love our teachers and support staff. There is no question about the value of their service. But do you really know how good your child’s school is at educating them?

We must wake up to the reality of the current state of education. Unfortunately, in the last few years urgency has gone out of fashion. The absence of urgency is delaying change and halting progress in our schools. It is prolonging problems for the most underserved students and lowering the bar for success.

