Let’s stop sugarcoating the current state of education in Kern County. Many of our friends and neighbors work diligently in schools. We love our teachers and support staff. There is no question about the value of their service. But do you really know how good your child’s school is at educating them?
We must wake up to the reality of the current state of education. Unfortunately, in the last few years urgency has gone out of fashion. The absence of urgency is delaying change and halting progress in our schools. It is prolonging problems for the most underserved students and lowering the bar for success.
The reality is, before the pandemic children in Kern County were underperforming. There were slight improvements in test scores, but we were still leaving nearly two-thirds of our students behind. In 2013, Kern County was named the most illiterate city in the United States. Today, the data is even more alarming and points to major issues in our schools, including a lack of responsiveness following the pandemic — despite having more resources than ever before.
This is an educational emergency that we saw coming. But, once schools reopened, it was business as usual. Accountability has gone out the window along with our commitment to putting children first. The overall response from the education system has been to lower the bar, dumb down the content, and distract us with stories about teacher shortages and transportation issues. We must call on our education leaders to take action.
— Joanna Kendrick, Bakersfield