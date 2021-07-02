Please, please, please: stop releasing balloons on purpose! Not only do they create trash everywhere they land, but they can be choking hazards to animals and children. If they land in a body of water, both the balloon and the ribbon can bind and kill both wildlife and plants. The Mylar ones can become tangled in wires, causing electrical problems including outages — and heaven knows we don’t need more of those!
On top of all that, helium is a natural resource that is becoming depleted. It’s not only used in balloons, but MRI machines, microchips for phones, computers, and tablets, high speed internet, computer hard drives, microscopes and car airbags. Why waste it and make more trash?
Instead, what about planting a tree, creating a community garden, dedicating a bus stop bench, or donating to a charity in someone’s name? All are better for our lives and environment, and are long-lasting legacies. Please: Don’t release balloons!
— Janice French, Bakersfield