Your Dec. 11 article “Price-gouging penalty” is true about the Democrats' action of penalizing oil company “profits” hurting consumers. According to Google, the gas stations make only three to seven cents per gallon. The Democrat-run government taxes at the pump are 53.9 cents per gallon, plus 2.25 percent for every dollar (at $5 per gallon = 11.25 cents) and 18.4 cents, per gallon, federal tax. More than 83 cents per gallon is what the government gets for doing absolutely nothing except to persecute the gasoline companies and make us all miserable.
Democrat-run government is taking over 11 times more than the producers in profit, so who’s gouging? Gavin Newsom is quoted as saying Californians “are all being screwed and taken advantage of,” and, in reality, he’s speaking about himself and his Democrat party, who are doing everything in their power to destroy California citizens’ lives. Democrats also force the gasoline companies to infuse up to 10 percent ethanol into our gasoline that results in less miles per gallon and depleted energy.