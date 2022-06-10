I am a woman, a gun owner and a member of the NRA. My last gun I bought was a 9 mm. I had to take a test, fill out papers and submit. At that moment that papers were sent in to the database, they know if I am able to purchase a gun or not, yet I have to wait 15 days to get the gun. I can only buy two boxes of bullets. I love to target shoot cans and markers. I have never shot anything living. My son has been taught the safety of guns. I am saddened by any shooting that involves a life taken. People kill with knives, machetes and yes, cars.
Yet the Democrats and liberals always go after gun owners when a shooting happens. DUI drivers have killed many children; you don't see people trying to ban the car. It's the people, folks. I don't need insurance for my gun because it's my right. It shouldn't cost me anything but the cost of the gun.
In the same sense let's say voting is your right, yet illegal immigrants are allowed to vote, and you don't throw a fit over that. And look where that got us, here in California. Maybe we should have a test before we vote and if you didn't do your research, you don't vote.
— Sandi Murray, Bakersfield