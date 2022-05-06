The illegal leak of a draft opinion by a majority of Supreme Court justices that would return the abortion issue to the states shows that supporters of the right for mothers to kill their preborn child are the ones thwarting democracy.
Scores of legal scholars have assailed the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision to legalize abortion as a shoddy and shameful one that made a mockery of the Constitution by allowing unelected justices to trample the will of voters and their legislators. Just as unconstitutional is the use of mob justice to deprive preborn persons of their inalienable and equal right to life.
As one who favors outlawing abortion without exception because the deliberate killing of an innocent person, born or unborn, can never be justified, it is my right to defend the lives of the defenseless by having a say on what our laws should be.
The 62 million developing human beings who have been killed in the womb since the legalization of abortion truly is such a stain on our nation that it puts it in the company of a handful of countries with similarly repugnant abortion laws like China and North Korea.
America deserves better than to allow for human life at any stage to be devalued such as Black people once were when they were regarded as three-fifths human. Even now they are being decimated by an unsavory abortion industry that has taken a vastly disproportionate toll on Black babies with the help of taxpayer money.
— Joel Torczon, Bakersfield