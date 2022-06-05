It’s been more than a week since this horrific tragedy has happened in our society. Our right-wing friends have blamed everything from fatherless households, and teachers, CRT, doors that don’t lock, not enough cops, that left 19 children and two teachers dead. At some point someone is going to blame Amber Heard for all of this. Our right-wing friends are blaming everything except “easy assess to guns,” it’s not the guns it’s the assessablity to these guns that are incredible easy to assess. Even in our military bases guns are checked out for specific purposes only.
Every journalist should be asking every politician running for public office, “do you think Salvador Ramos should of been able to buy two AR-15 and over 1,600 rounds of ammunition on his 18th birthday?" If a journalist is not asking that question, they are not a real journalist. We don’t need high school teenagers having “easy access” to AR-15 with unlimited amounts of ammunition.
— Danny Barron, Bakersfield