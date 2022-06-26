The farming industry in California has been struggling this year due to several complex problems, including a supply chain crisis and a lack of available labor. However, there is one problem that lawmakers can address with little effort that will make a huge difference — lawsuit abuse.
Currently, anyone can file a lawsuit against any California business with minimal effort and get support from the state's justice system. This leaves small business owners like farmers exposed to shakedown litigation where, regardless of merit, it’s more cost-effective for the accused to settle rather than defend themselves in court. It happens every day across our state, and it needs to end now.
Lawmakers in Sacramento could make it easier to operate a business in this state if they would crack down on the bad apples who prey on vulnerable farmers that are just trying to make a living.
It’s been incredibly discouraging watching this issue worsen over the past few years and seeing lawmakers in Sacramento pass more regulations that do more harm than good. Farmers aren’t asking for special treatment, simply that our justice system operates fairly.
If our lawmakers don’t step up now, they’ll have no one to blame but themselves for the economic hardship that will follow. Time is running out. Let's hope they answer the call.
— Jesse Rojas, Bakersfield