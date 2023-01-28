Stick Time 101. Flashback. A couple of guys I knew in high school went on to join a major urban city police department. From them I heard about something now called P.O.S.T. training. An officer had to test and qualify for use of firearms, and periodically must requalify to remain employed.
One of these guys a few years later mentioned with disgust how some on-duty patrol officers would brag about refreshing their “stick time.” I didn’t quite understand. Until at my workplace I saw a police officer use his baton to strike a customer. In the groin. The man was seated in my office, suspected of possibly using a stolen credit card.