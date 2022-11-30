Republicans support guys with guns because they hide behind the 2nd Amendment and cower before the NRA. They support criminals who are murdering our kids and neighbors. The GOP has gone soft on crime. That has to change. We have an epidemic of gun crimes in the United States right now. It needs to stop. We need solutions, not politics.
Democrats support an assault weapon ban, red flag laws,and background checks. What about Republicans? What do you propose to stop guys with guns murdering our kids and neighbors? If not a ban, how about keeping assault weapons in an armory or at a gun range locked up? Background checks? Waiting periods? Red flag laws? What? Bullets don't ask what political party you belong to before they crash into you. Ask those folks in Las Vegas, or Colorado, or Virginia, or Florida or ...