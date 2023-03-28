I was reading about potholes and car damage, and it got me to wondering – can someone explain to me and other readers why Bakersfield has such steep gutters between streets, especially in the downtown, that scrape and even rip off our bumpers?
I know higher-profile and lifted vehicles are the norm here, but the logic of these gutters, many of which bear the scars of past cars “bottoming out” on them, escapes me. I’d assume flood control, but Northern California has far more rain and does not contain these jarring intersections.