I was outraged at Jaz McKay’s Community Voices piece ("Tribal gaming is about money and power," Aug. 13) in The Californian. I had hoped such blatant anti-Native American bias was a dying mindset of the shameful past. Clearly I was wrong. Recent history demonstrates that the “greedy thieving bums” stereotype of Native Americans persists, as stated by Mr. McKay, and is being used to justify stealing yet again from Native Americans.
Just look at the blatant lies used by Oklahoma, and their Governor Stitt in the McGirt case in order to steal tribal sovereignty over criminal cases
From the arrival of the first European colonizers to the Americas, and throughout the history of the United States, the settlers and the government have engaged in every form of deceit, theft, murder, slavery, ethnic cleansing and genocide to destroy the Native Americans and their culture. Every treaty with the tribes has been broken by the U.S. government. Tribes have been forcibly removed from their lands, even after they won a Supreme Court case ordering the government to stop.
The government stole Native American lands and forced them onto reservations. If reservation land became valuable for farming, minerals or development the government forced the Indians out and onto the most remote, worthless land around. They removed Indian children from their families by force to destroy their culture and language. When tribes were successful they broke up the reservations and enterprises.
Now some tribes are successful with gambling casinos. Naturally Mr. McKay wants to steal gambling from the tribes. For shame!
— Ralph McKnight, Bakersfield