How hypocritical can a newspaper editor be? Standing firmly on the pillar of the First Amendment to bash the freedoms of parents. The right of a person to make their own medical decisions should be protected by such an institution. But the “for thee, not me” disease has infected our local newspaper, slipping it further into the coma of the propaganda rag. But I can’t say I’m surprised, just disappointed.
It is not my child’s responsibility to protect your health. You protect your own health. You do you. “Follow the science, my body my choice, fight the man.” C’mon Californian, these cries are familiar to you. Join us. Save our children.
— Chad Manning, Bakersfield