As a retired resident of Bakersfield, you can generally anticipate local talk radio having a definite conservative swing. It used to be you could be entertained with Rush and his comical approach to news. Recently, a local radio host was telling his listeners that the COVID-19 shots should not be taken. Apparently it is the view of this host that such shots are "too dangerous," and being utilized to "reduce the overall birth rate."
These conspiracy theorists are not only spreading untruths and unproven assumptions, but they are making unsubstantiated accusations. As I have said previously, all citizens should have the right to make their own decisions concerning the COVID-19 vaccine. I find that using a radio program, religious pulpit or political intimidation to influence someone's personal choice is irresponsible.
Many medical professionals and the CDC have tested and approved the vaccines. There are some people who believe the vaccines have not had sufficient testing or evaluation. For those of us with health concerns such as COPD or any breathing related disorders, it may be worth the risk to get the vaccine. Either way, "personal choice." COVID-19 has and is a major health crisis throughout the world.
Those conspiracy theorists who claim the government is playing on our fears, state your evidence and factual information before spreading unsubstantiated claims over the media. You may wish to also list your medical degree, education and factual research when speaking on the subject.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield