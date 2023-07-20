It is absolutely the time to enact and enforce spay/neuter in this county. It doesn’t have to be permanent, but the thought of dogs and cats suffering and dying simply because they don’t have a home is horrifying, and it should be horrifying to everyone.
For all our talk of a civilized society and compassion means nothing if we can’t take care of the innocent and vulnerable. These are not wild animals — they are domesticated pets, designed to be dependent on us for shelter and food. Not tossed off into an orchard or dumped in the SPCA parking lot.