AGAIN, there is another senseless mass murder by an anonymous, unremarkable person using a firearm! AGAIN, multiple innocent young children, and their teachers, are gunned down in their school! HOW MANY TIMES has this happened here? HOW MANY MORE TIMES are we willing to allow these senseless massacres to happen? HOW MANY MORE INNOCENTS must die before we wake up and do something?
I own guns, I have since I was 12, and that’s a while. I believe responsible gun ownership is a Constitutionally protected right, but like all “rights” subject to reasonable limitations and regulations. Most people agree that firearms should not be possessed by convicted felons, people with a history of criminal violence, the dangerously mentally unstable and drug addicts. But how do we keep guns out of their possession?
Let’s start with BABY STEPS! Universal Background Checks for all gun buyers/recipients! No “gun show loophole,” no private party transfer or interfamilial exemption, and “ghost gun” kits included. Universal waiting period, five days, 10 days, something, with no transfer until the background check is complete. Universal safe firearm storage laws, imposing civil and criminal penalties if the owner leaves their firearms unsecured and an unauthorized person, such as a child, thief, or careless guest, uses it to injure themselves or others or commit a crime. And finally, a nationwide computer searchable firearms database so guns used in crimes, or stolen, can be identified and traced.
These steps will not solve the problem, but we must start somewhere!
— Ralph McKnight, Bakersfield