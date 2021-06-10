I live in a neighborhood in northwest Bakersfield. We have a number of law enforcement officers (Bakersfield Police, Kern County Sheriff's Office) and firefighters who are residents in our neighborhood.
Aerial fireworks started going off in our neighborhood about a week ago. I sincerely hope that our law enforcement and firefighter neighbors take matters into their own hands and put a stop to this! Is there a reason why they have to wait to cite the perpetrators only on July 4?
Enforcement of the fireworks problem needs to start early, for the city and county to get a handle on this issue, which has become progressively worse over the last few years!
—Sanjay Kapoor, Bakersfield