Hello darkness, my old 5 p.m. friend. Nice to see you once again. It is time to stop this biannual fandango of changing clocks and timepieces every six months. Let's make standard time permanent and do away with that artificial construct called Daylight Saving Time once and for all. Standard Time is natural time.
It is better for our overall health and mental well-being and while we are at it, let's rid ourselves of the misnomer terms "sunrise" and "sunset." The sun does not move. The earth rotates. So, let's follow the example of Arizona, Hawaii and certain Pacific Island territories and adopt Pacific Standard Time all year long and leave the clocks alone, at least until the next power failure.