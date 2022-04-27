In the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, I thought President Trump had gone too far. In the days that followed, I realized that Democrats were willing to go much further to destroy our families, neighborhoods and our country. I became even more resolved than ever before that the most viable way to stop the Democrat-led destruction of our country was to continue to support the Republican philosophy and Kevin McCarthy and his leadership in order to win back the Majority in Congress.
I can respect that in the moment on Jan. 6, McCarthy was considering all constitutional options to preserve our Republic. McCarthy's herculean effort to lead the conference back into the majority is not without its labors. The time is now to stand with the man in the arena and not cower to the intimidations of the liberal left media or folly of the self-righteous. We the people stand with Congressman Kevin McCarthy.
— Javier Reyes, chairman, Kern County Young Republicans