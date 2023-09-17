I support the United Auto Workers strike against the Big Three automakers. A 40% increase in pay, more benefits, and a 32-hour workweek is long overdue. CEO pay, bonuses and perks are totally outrageous and in my opinion, is criminal.
It's about time the American workers should benefit from the billions of dollars in profit the Big Three automakers have been making. Stay strong and stay united. America is behind you. Let's bring back respect and dignity to the American workers and give them the raise and benefits they deserve.