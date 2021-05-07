On Jan. 13, Rep. Kevin McCarthy stated in a fine speech that former President Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was right, and I applaud his standing up for truth and for our country. He perceived soon after that Trump is still the head of the GOP in the eyes of many and back-pedaled. He and many other leaders buy into the lie of the election outcome's not being legitimate, and he shamefully voted to overturn the results of the election in the House.
Now Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third most powerful GOP minority member of the House, is speaking the truth about Trump's role in the sedition and about his perpetuating the Big Lie about the election, and it makes Rep. McCarthy uncomfortable, maybe in part because he looks like the non-truth-teller that he is, that he wants her out of her position.
She is a patriot, and she is telling the truth. When did those attributes become a liability? I was born in Bakersfield and grew up in Kern County. I wish I could vote against him. People of Bakersfield, you can.
— Linda Randolph, Los Angeles