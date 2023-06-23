Reading the letter insisting the Dodger organization was not just wrong, but morally bankrupt, is a laugh. Because if one can't laugh about it, crying will commence. This insistence of crossing the lines has been repeated by many conservatives on-line.
Proclaiming woke assertions is an issue championed by Fox News and another Californian contributor (June 19) coloring the Dodgers with entertainment malpractice. They insist the Dodgers and baseball in general have a special responsibility to their community and sponsors to, as I read his letter, "not rock the boat," to foster the illusion "everything is always OK."
That said, it's now worth mentioning how sports and baseball specifically have deliberately rocked the boat and crossed society's moral line to improve the lives of all Americans. In 1947, the Brooklyn Dodgers rocked the boat to play Jackie Robinson, a Black athlete who by stepping onto the field changed America for the better. To assert sports must echo society is more than disheartening. It's closing one pathway for the disenfranchised to succeed.
Sports has been the doorway for many minorities to break the cycle of poverty, prejudice and closed doors. It was not long ago that football coaches asserted there would never be a Black professional quarterback, as Blacks didn't possess the intelligence. And others knew differently and it was on the field, this notion was disproved. Sports, in playing gay athletes, is opening all of our eyes wider and all of America is better for it.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield