Reading the letter insisting the Dodger organization was not just wrong, but morally bankrupt, is a laugh. Because if one can't laugh about it, crying will commence. This insistence of crossing the lines has been repeated by many conservatives on-line.

Proclaiming woke assertions is an issue championed by Fox News and another Californian contributor (June 19) coloring the Dodgers with entertainment malpractice. They insist the Dodgers and baseball in general have a special responsibility to their community and sponsors to, as I read his letter, "not rock the boat," to foster the illusion "everything is always OK."

