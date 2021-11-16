Good morning everyone! I want to share the good news with everyone. I just solved our country’s problems. All we have to do is split the country into thirds:
1. Democrats
2. Republicans
3. Independents
Of course, will have to have three presidents. First will have to clear it with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) Everybody lives happily ever after. I just remembered it might not work. All the powers to be will be fighting over what part of the country they want to lead. I guess my idea is not so great.
— Jim Jischke, Bakersfield