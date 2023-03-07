I was a bit surprised that you ran Monday's opinion piece by Kathryn Anne Edwards ("Policymakers, check your presumptousness.") She purports to be an economist but argues for policy-making based upon anecdotal evidence. I believe that that type of thinking is what has made both Sacramento and Washington so dysfunctional — continuing to spending billions on well-intentioned solutions to problems only to see problems get worse.
We should demand that our elected officials pay close attention to the impacts of legislation overall, not just consider the impacts on the few. Ms. Edwards also seems to ignore the powerful impact of incentives on the effectiveness of any proposed solution to a problem. Economics must have changed quite a bit since I studied it.