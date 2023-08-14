I read the article about relocating homeless people to Sacramento who refuse to accept services to help them get back on their feet. I work at a place that treats guests who have gone through major mental trauma and have some kind of mental illness diagnosis. My job is a "peer recovery coach," and I use my past experiences that I went through and recovered from to help mentor guests who are going through way worse situations, but similar.
Most of these "guests" are homeless and have addiction issues complicated by serious mental illnesses. Some are more severe than others, but most are homeless. It is very hard to get a job and become self-sufficient if you are living day to day on the streets and compounded by addiction or mental illnesses.