As chief of the Cherokee Nation, I was delighted to see our community gather in Bakersfield for an at-large meeting last week.
Bakersfield is home to many outstanding men, women and children who are Cherokee citizens. Our tribe is calling on House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to help make history this year by holding a vote on seating the Cherokee Nation’s delegate to Congress.
In 1835, the United States promised to seat a Cherokee Nation delegate in the U.S. House when it signed the Treaty of New Echota. That promise has never been honored, but Speaker McCarthy can right a historic wrong by holding a vote on seating our delegate this year.
The Cherokee Nation is already the largest tribe in the U.S., with more than 450,000 citizens living across all 50 states. Having a delegate in the U.S. House will provide the Cherokee Nation and its citizens with a seat at the table as important laws and policies are crafted.
We are facing immense challenges in Indian Country, and Speaker McCarthy can help us meet those challenges by seating our delegate this year and lifting our voices up at the highest levels of the federal government.
We are grateful for the speaker’s service, and for all he does to serve Cherokee Nation citizens in Bakersfield. We look forward to continuing to work with him to get this important job done.
— Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Cherokee Nation