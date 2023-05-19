Property taxpayers of unincorporated areas of Kern County should note there is a Board of Supervisors meeting at 2 p.m. May 23 at the County Administrative Building in Bakersfield about the tax (they call a fee) added to our bill.
It's really short notice (sent in mid-April) as the “fee” is to go into effect July 1 unless a good size of the populist protest.
The board has known for more than six years that they would have to do this as mandated by the state. So why was there no citizen input with ideas?
Other areas will be hit too who have trash service as trash haulers adjust their costs.
I have been on the grand jury here in Kern County for three terms. One of those, I monitored the board every week for the jury for a year.
The Humane Society’s president was there every week to get changes to Animal Control. Lots of the members were there too. They got changes, and now the board has an Animal of the Week adoption showing before proceedings.
Another time the board was going to do cuts to the union. Union members overfilled the chambers, and lots were protesting outside on Truxtun Avenue.
One person used to represent the same thoughts of 100 persons back in the 1960s. Wonder what pollsters use nowadays?
Showing up Tuesday in strength can really get this unjust property tax of over $587 (my Kern River Valley area) fixed.
The county sent a flimsy paper (no envelope) out; mine was torn. Another time was a undersized postcard on another matter. How business-like is that?
Renters who say they don’t pay taxes, yes you do; your landlord incorporates it into your rent.
We can all fight this by being at the meeting.
— Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville