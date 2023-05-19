Property taxpayers of unincorporated areas of Kern County should note there is a Board of Supervisors meeting at 2 p.m. May 23 at the County Administrative Building in Bakersfield about the tax (they call a fee) added to our bill.

It's really short notice (sent in mid-April) as the “fee” is to go into effect July 1 unless a good size of the populist protest.

