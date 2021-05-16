The picture of the South High Spartans school flag brought back wonderful memories. I attended Michigan State University 1954-1958 where I became an MSU Spartan. The campus is large and the entrance to the stadium holds a large roundabout with a 9’9” statue of a Spartan soldier. We called him Sparty. With his base he is 13’10” tall.
It used to be very good luck if you could rub Sparty’s foot. Girls couldn’t wait to rub a foot and wish for her handsome prince to come and sweep her off her feet. I met my prince and he did just that. Sixty-three years later, we are still happily married and very much in love. Sparty’s foot must have been pure magic.
— Elizabeth Keranen, Bakersfield