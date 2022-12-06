So now the world's sorest loser wants to throw out the U.S. Constitution to regain the presidency?

The guy and his people who, after two years, can't find any evidence of election malfeasance want to unilaterally negate the United States Constitution and reinstate him as president of the United States. Oh really? The ex-president who stole top secret files and lied about it? And Trumpites and Republican politicians, by their silence, who are under oath by the way, to protect and defend it, are OK with this?