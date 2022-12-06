So now the world's sorest loser wants to throw out the U.S. Constitution to regain the presidency?
The guy and his people who, after two years, can't find any evidence of election malfeasance want to unilaterally negate the United States Constitution and reinstate him as president of the United States. Oh really? The ex-president who stole top secret files and lied about it? And Trumpites and Republican politicians, by their silence, who are under oath by the way, to protect and defend it, are OK with this?
Over mine and millions of other American's dead bodies. Who the heck does this twice impeached, New York City guy think he is? The second coming of Christ?
Maybe he just jumped the shark. Let's hope so. The man is obviously suffering from a serious psychological imbalance. (The polite way to put it.)
Just go away or be put away. And take Dr. Oz, Hershel Walker, Kari Lake and all election deniers with you. End the most pathetic and embarrassing failure of a presidency since Andrew Johnson.
It wasn't? Just ask the COVID dead, among others.
— Norman Sukut, Bakersfield