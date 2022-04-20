In regard to the Highway 99 eucalyptus trees: Maybe property owners along Highway 99 (with help from a nonprofit) could plant trees that are evergreen (set far back in a line), and not fire hazardous like eucalyptus?
My first image of Bakersfield was those trees on both sides of the highway in the mid-1950s, with my dad driving from San Pedro to Bass Lake.
He explained where they were from, and how the air can catch fire from their oils in the leaves. Also used as windbreaks and were drought resistant. Dad was a fireman.
It started my interest in Australia, getting a pen-pal, and going there years later. I saw many different gum (eucalyptus) trees everywhere I went.
Something can be done if we really want it enough.
— Donna Malahni Jackson, Kernville