As I have sat and watched the World Series, this lifelong Dodger fan has come to the realization that I am now an Atlanta Braves fan. It shouldn’t be this way since the Braves beat the Dodgers, but it is. I think it is because the Braves are playing the Astros. I think that maybe there are a lot of Dodger fans that are rooting for the Braves.
It really came into focus for me when I saw comments by the Astros owner that he wanted to put the Astros cheating scandal of 2017 behind him as he and the team had paid for their cheating. Until MLB takes away their ill-gotten championship and makes them return the rings, the slate will never be clean. They will always be cheaters to me.
I was also hoping that the Astros and the Dodgers would meet up in this year’s World Series and for Dodger home games, anyone bringing a metal trash can lid to the game would get in free. I guess there would have been as much chance of that happening as Astros players giving up their rings!
— David Ewert, Bakersfield