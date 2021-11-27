I was shocked to receive the notification of the proposed solid waste rate increase. I looked back through my records and found that this charge, which appears on our tax bills, was increased by 26.67 percent effective July 1, 2021. With the currently proposed increase, in one year the fee will have gone up 98.10 percent. Add to this the increases approved for our local trash pickup.
I believe our county Board of Supervisors needs a reality check. A large percentage of Kern River Valley residents are elderly, on fixed incomes or fall below the poverty level. Many have suffered great losses as a result of the wildfires we have suffered the past few years.
While I agree that illegal dumping is a big problem, it is not the county but some of our local concerned residents who pick up the piles of trash and take them to the local transfer station. If there is anything in the trash pile that identifies the “owner” of the trash, the local sheriff is informed. However, it is doubtful that anything is done with this information.
I implore the Board of Supervisors to reject this increase in the solid waste fee.
I believe that everyone who owns property in Kern County should also voice their objection. Our property taxes continue to go up with no apparent increase in services. This simply must stop.
— Karene Williams, Lake Isabella