Recently I had to go to Bishop. It has been five years since I had been to Bishop. From the turn-off near Mojave northward to Bishop, the open desert that once was Owens Lake is a sprawling lake of solar panels. There must be millions of these solar panels. Each solar panel — of 1 million solar panels — is covered in dirt. They are not washed or cleaned.
Solar panels are very inefficient when they are covered in dust. When the dust turns to layers of dirt, their efficiency gets reduced to less than 5 percent. Homeowners in Bakersfield who have put solar panels on their homes know the importance of keeping the solar panels in pristine condition, unobscured by dust or dirt accumulation. They also know the "cost" of paying someone to clean the solar panels with demineralized water. It is very expensive. I have been in Bishop six times in the last three months.