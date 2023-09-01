I attended a funeral of a young man who had been hit and killed by a drunken driver. There is nothing more tragic and devastating, in my opinion. How can this be prevented? Some might say it can't — it is what it is, or one is at the wrong place the wrong time. But, consider this: We strive to PREVENT forest fires, cavities, cancer, drownings and pregnancy, to name a few, by taking precautions and actions for the well-being of the person and society.
Why then can we not prevent drunken drivers? What if, preventively speaking, we make the consequences severe the FIRST time — suspend license for one year, $15,000 fine. If the perpetrator is caught driving without a license — back to jail as well as consequences for the person allowing them to use their vehicle knowing they are on a suspended license. Severe, some might say, but if consequences are harsh the first time, there just might not be a second time.