In response to "Push to socialism is happening," the writer mentioned the “Take Responsibility for Family and Workers Act” and I must clarify. That legislation was introduced more than 18 months ago! It was in response to COVID-19 and shared many of the same provisions as the Senate Republicans CARES Act. It was not and is not being passed in the dark of night as stated.
Regarding racism not making the list of the 100 evils in America, I must assume that the writer has personally experienced racism in the past and therefore is a current day expert on the topic.
I have a short story to pass along. I was having drinks with good friends a couple of years ago and the topic of racial profiling came up. One of the guys mentioned that he had no problem with racial profiling. I immediately responded that as middle-aged white men we have never been racially profiled, so what was his basis for making that statement. Without answering that question, he then told me that he didn’t think racism existed because he never sees it. My immediate response is that you never see God yet you believe He exists, don’t you? As you can well imagine, that was the end of that conversation.
Finally, socialism is not a death knell. It is entrenched throughout America today. Medicare, government subsidies for agriculture and energy, minimum wage and child labor laws are but a few examples.
— Michael Hunt, Bakersfield