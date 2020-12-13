I am writing to share my opinion on how social media is slowly weakening the United States. Back when our nation was first founded, the Founding Fathers tried to stay away from political parties. Unfortunately, factions did eventually arise. Years later, Abraham Lincoln told us that if the U.S. were to be destroyed, it would be from the inside by its own people. The Civil War almost killed the nation, but there is another war going on.
It has gotten much worse in 2020 and most of it is being fought on social networking sites. Humans are social creatures that tend to mimic each other. When social media algorithms put people into groups where everyone agrees with each other, people are no longer able to see other points of view. This causes polarization strong enough to cause violence and break relationships.
The American people must wake up and realize the damage they are causing.
— Ryan McSpirit, Bakersfield